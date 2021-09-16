 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $100,000

Nice Manufactured Home located on .96 acres with a fenced in back yard. Home has a covered Front porch and a deck on the back. A Shed that is 12 x 16 and a 2 car carport located in the backyard. Double wide with 3 Bedrooms, Office, Sauna, 2 Full Bathrooms, separate dining room. Large family room with a Fireplace with gas logs. Master Bedroom is separate with 3 closets, master bath has a garden rub, separate shower, double vanity. HOME IS BEING SOLD "AS IS". This is an Estate Property. Executor has filled out PD as best to her knowledge about the property. Please verify all information.

