Welcome home to to this beautiful country setting! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, mobile home is situated on .76 acres, is only 6 years old, and full of upgrades! Features of this home include: welcoming front deck, screened back porch, storage shed, luxury vinyl flooring, upgraded kitchen cabinets, farm sink, rounded counters, and drywall walls. Don't delay in seeing first hand all this beautiful home has to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $119,000
