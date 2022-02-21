 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $179,950

This lovely Three bedroom Two full bath home is just waiting for a new owner to enjoy the country flair of the front porch and the surrounding mature trees. Recently refurbished with all new Stainless steel appliances, new paint, new carpet and floors. Just minutes from shopping, Church, and all other conveniences. This property qualifies for 100% USDA financing, with extra low interest rate and no down payment. so if Santa got your money don't let that stop you from buying your next family home now. .

Florence's gateways to be improved
Florence's gateways to be improved

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's gateways could be getting a facelift. The Florence County Council voted 9-0, unanimously, to approve the allocation of $300,000 in third penny sales tax funds to help the city of Florence address four or five gateways leading into the city. 

