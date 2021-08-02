3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $185,000

PRICE IMPROVEMENT - Looking for a home with lots of acreage. You will breathe a sigh of relief with this country escape. Enjoy 24 acres to roam, garden, or just revel in nature. Enjoy the charm and character of this home which has 3 bedrooms,1 1/2 baths, sunroom and attached carport. This home features a spacious open kitchen, dining room with french doors and hardwood floors throughout the home. Enjoy the wide front porch where you can sit in the evening and adore the scenery. With a little "TLC" this home will be a great opportunity to infuse your personal tastes and preferences. Convenient to Interstate 20, Interstate 95, shops, and restaurants.