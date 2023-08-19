Welcome to this exquisite 11.51-acre horse farm, a true equestrian paradise nestled in the heart of serene countryside. This remarkable property offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and modern living, featuring a recently built 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom manufactured home. Step inside the inviting residence and be greeted by an open and airy floor plan, complemented by tasteful finishes and an abundance of natural light. The spacious living area is ideal for relaxation or entertaining guests, while the well-appointed kitchen boasts modern appliances, ample storage, and a convenient breakfast bar. The master bedroom provides a peaceful retreat with its generous size, plush carpeting, and an en-suite bathroom for added privacy. Two additional bedrooms offer versatile space for family, guests, or a home office. The second bathroom is thoughtfully designed and easily accessible. Outside, the expansive 11.51-acre property is a haven for horse enthusiasts. Imagine watching your beloved horses graze in the lush pastures or gallop freely within the fenced boundaries. The land also features a barn or stable with multiple stalls, providing ample space for boarding and caring for your horses. Additionally, there are riding trails nearby, allowing you to explore the scenic beauty of the surrounding area. Conveniently located, this horse farm offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life while being within easy reach of essential amenities. Whether you're an avid equestrian seeking a private retreat or someone looking to embrace a peaceful rural lifestyle, this 11.51-acre horse farm presents an incredible opportunity. Don't miss out on this extraordinary property where you can indulge in the joys of country living while enjoying the comforts of a modern home. Schedule your private showing today and experience the unparalleled charm and possibilities this remarkable horse farm has to offer!