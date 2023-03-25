Welcome to the country! Wonderful new one level home on almost an acre. Open floor plan with lots of light. Women designed floor plan! No wasted space, good closets, generous bedrooms and baths, comfortable home. Separate laundry room with a good linen closet. The kitchen has a large peninsula, good cabinet space, and a pantry. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in all high traffic areas. Septic tank is in the front yard so you can install a pool or outbuilding in the very spacious back yard. 12' x12' rear porch with a 12' x12' concrete patio. 6' x16' front porch perfect for 2 rocking chairs. Land is sandy well drained soil and entire yard is seeded with centipede and rye grass. Land extends to the center of the drainage ditch ( corner stakes are there) Economical all electric and a quality Trane heat pump. Very light deed restrictions and no HOA . The neighbors are great! Owner is licensed real estate agent. Construction complete by April 7th, 2023.