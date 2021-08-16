3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $269,900

You don't want to miss this fully renovated, all brick home in a country setting! Sitting on a full acre, this property is packed with mature trees providing privacy right on the edge of Florence. Inside you'll find LVP throughout the main floor, fresh paint, new appliances and quartz countertops & backsplash, stunning wood beams in the great room, and a recently installed water heater. Outside is a wired storage building, fully fenced back yard, encapsulated crawl space, newer heat pump and recently serviced septic system. The updates in this home are too many to name; this property won't last long!