 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $308,000

3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $308,000

New home almost complete- large lot, no HOA! Open floorplan with a generous kitchen, large dining area, great room with gas logs. All bedrooms are spacious and have very good closet space. Walk in laundry with linen closet. Nice bonus room with a full bath and extra large closet. Generous well placed windows give lots of natural light. Full size 2 car garage, nice front porch. Great back porch and concrete patio for entertaining. Large yard for your future outbuilding/ man cave/ she shed! Granite and quartz counters.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert