3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $308,000

New home almost complete- large lot, no HOA! Open floorplan with a generous kitchen, large dining area, great room with gas logs. All bedrooms are spacious and have very good closet space. Walk in laundry with linen closet. Nice bonus room with a full bath and extra large closet. Generous well placed windows give lots of natural light. Full size 2 car garage, nice front porch. Great back porch and concrete patio for entertaining. Large yard for your future outbuilding/ man cave/ she shed! Granite and quartz counters.