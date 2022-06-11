 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $325,000

NO HOA!! Beautiful new construction on an acre of land. NO carpet. Home almost completed (2 weeks). Features three bedrooms, two full baths, open/split floor plan. Living room w/built ins. All bedrooms are good size. Owner's suite has a large walk-in closet w/built in shelves, kitchen w/breakfast nook. Stainless appliances, plenty of cabinets, Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. tile floors, Dual sinks in master bath. Large, tiled shower, jetted tub. Laundry room w/shelves. Covered back porch, patio, two car garage. USDA

