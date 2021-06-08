3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $449,900

Phenomenal property located on nearly 20 acres offering 3 bedrooms, 3 ½ baths, double attached carport. Beautifully designed with tasteful finishes, this home rivals anything you’ll see in magazines or on HGTV. Spacious, open rooms. Amazing kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. 2 fireplaces. Immense family room/great room...awesome for entertaining. Master bedroom with en-suite bath. In ground salt water swimming pool. Outside storage building. Schedule your showing right away! View More