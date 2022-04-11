3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $450,000

Beautiful country living with a ranch style home with a two-car garage, pastures for horses, cows, chickens, pigs, goats and your beloved pets. The property has an additional three buildings, one detached garage that is 24x20 wired for electricity, one 30x50 plumbed building with four 12x12 roll-up doors, and one 24x40 office building with a full bathroom, and set up with a commercial grade kitchen. No appliances will remain. The house has a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, all new appliances, and soft close custom cabinets. The bathrooms have been remodeled with quartz countertops and soft close cabinet doors. There are three bedrooms with the possibility of a fourth bedroom or second master. A water bearer and a dehumidifier was installed under the house in 2021. This is a must see, unique property that will meet all of your indoor and outdoor needs. Country living at it's best!