3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $89,900

Great opportunity to live in the country on 3 plus acres of land! With your personal upgrades, this home has the potential to be a great home again, and it will give you the peace and quiet you have been looking for. The 1,500sf plus home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a front living room, large dining area, spacious kitchen, sun room, large laundry/pantry room, and a metal roof. Outside features 3 out buildings, a chicken coop, fenced in pasture area, dog kennel, and plenty of room to roam! This is a handy man special and priced where the seller can not make any repairs. The home currently will only qualify for a conventional loan or a cash buyer. Call a Realtor today to set up a private showing.

