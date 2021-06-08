 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $89,900

Older home that has undergone some renovations through the years. It is situated on a sizable lot of approx. .88/acre. The home provides 3 bedrooms and 1 full and 1 half bath. Also, this property features a very old barn, a 4 bay shed, and a 2 car detached garage. The home has a Timmonsville address but is zoned for West Florence schools. It is a conveniently located about 10 minutes from Interstate I-95. Property to convey in AS IS condition with no repairs to be made by the seller. View More

