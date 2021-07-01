3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $90,000

Delmae - Sneed - West Florence schools! This 1978 doublewide has been kept in excellent shape and it comes with an acre of land in a great area. It has 3br and 2 full baths. Closed-in porches on the front and back where you can relax with the windows open on pleasant days or enjoy with ac in any weather. The kitchen has been updated and all appliances stay! You won't find anything this nice at this price!