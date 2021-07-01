Delmae - Sneed - West Florence schools! This 1978 doublewide has been kept in excellent shape and it comes with an acre of land in a great area. It has 3br and 2 full baths. Closed-in porches on the front and back where you can relax with the windows open on pleasant days or enjoy with ac in any weather. The kitchen has been updated and all appliances stay! You won't find anything this nice at this price!
3 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $90,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. – A man running for a seat on the Florence County Council says a group of Florence County Sheriff’s deputies conspired to arrest him and charge him with assault and battery in the second degree.
SCRANTON, S.C. -- The driver of a four wheeler died Thursday night when the utility vehicle was struck by a train.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Instigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify three people wanted for questioning in connection with a Florence burglary.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- It's moving day for McLeod Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department -- or at least it will be come early Monday morning.
FLORENCE, S.C. – More than 90% of the children in four Pee Dee area school districts are classified as being in poverty.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The smells of popcorn, barbecue and beer and the sound of live music once again filled the 100 block of South Dargan Street Friday evening.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
LAKE CITY, S.C. – A person from Kingstree was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck in Lake City.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a teen reported missing from her Hickory Grove home.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jessica Iseman and Padgett Kahn are joining the staff at Trinity Collegiate School.