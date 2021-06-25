 Skip to main content
3 people recognized by AME district lay organization
FLORENCE, S.C. – Marissa E. Williams, Sister Christa Edwards and Thomas Spears were recognized recently by the Florence-Dillon District Lay Organization of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Marissa, 5, was the winner of the Seventh Episcopal District Lay Organization’s JTW Mims Allen Little Stars Parade of Talent award.

Edwards, a member of Weston Chapel AME Church, was chosen to represent the Northeast South Carolina Conference Lay Organization in the virtual SED (Seventh Episcopal District) Madam 7th Pageant during the state convention, which was held June 11-13, in Columbia.

Spears, a 2021 dual honor graduate of South Florence High School and Florence-Darlington Technical College, won district and regional oratorical contests.

Marissa performed a dance routine to the song “We Fall Down” by Donnie McClurkin. Marissa is a rising kindergarten student in the PYP (Primary Years International Baccalaureate Program) at North Vista Elementary School. She is also a member of St. Paul AME Church in Claussen.

Marissa attends dance class at Driven by Dance Studio in Quinby. She was featured during the Seventh Episcopal District Lay Organization’s virtual state convention.

Edwards is a member of her church’s board and is involved in the senior choir, head of the Stewardess Board and treasurer of the Women Missionary Society.

The district-level oratorical contest that Spears won was extended to prospective graduating high school seniors in the Florence-Dillon District, which comprises 30 churches. His speech – “Leaning on the Promises of God as You Face Uncertainty on Your Christian Journey. We are More Than Conquerors” – was based on Romans 8:38.

As the district winner, Spears represented Florence-Dillon District in the Northeast Conference competition and was declared the winner on May 22. He then competed at the state convention for a $2,000 scholarship.

Spears is a member of Magnolia-Bingham AME Church. He will attend Coastal Carolina University, where he will major in exercise science and minor in business administration.

