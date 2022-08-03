3 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Create garden art, view planes, go to the theater

Phew, the first week of school is in the books for many. Now, it’s the weekend – time for family activities, creativity and perhaps a little learning.

The Pee Dee activity calendar is full again this weekend. Check out the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website – visit.flo.com to see the complete calendar of activities for this weekend.

Here is our list of 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

1 ART FOR THE GARDEN: Take the family to Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City, for a morning of crafting garden art. Several stations will be set up throughout the garden to provide a how-to guide for you and your family to create an art piece using natural materials. The adventure through the garden is self-guided and visitors may explore as many or as few of the art stations. Visitors can also explore the garden or enjoy a picnic lunch there. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Tickets are $5 plus fees. You can purchase tickets at the garden’s website – moorefarmsbg.org.

2 WINGIN’ IT: “Wings Over Hartsville” Fly-In is Saturday at the Hartsville Regional Airport, 1083 Hartsville Airport Road, in Hartsville. Pilots and airplanes are invited to arrive Friday and camp at the airport in preparation for the 9 a.m. to noon event. There will be something for everyone – food trucks, cornhole tournament, spot landing event, flour drop, best of show aircraft contest, radio-controlled aircraft demonstrations and live music with Brian Robinson “Flying Solo.” The event is sponsored by RiseAero, LLC. It is the first “Wings Over Hartsville” with plans to make it an annual event.

3 THEATER LESSON: Florence Little Theatre will open its doors from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday for a volunteer fair. Every aspect of the show from backstage to on stage is dependent on dedicated volunteers. The fair lets potential volunteers meet and mingle with volunteers and Florence Little Theatre board members. Tours of the facility and a preview of the upcoming season also will be available. Florence Little Theatre is located at 417 S. Dargan St. For more information, visit florencelittletheare.org.

If you’d like to have your event featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

-- Chris Day