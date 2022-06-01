3 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: This weekend is going to the dogs

We haven’t hit the dog days of summer, yet. The hot and muggy days will arrive soon.

However, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are dedicated as dog days.

The 11th annual Grateful Dog Festival will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Sugar Magnolia Ranch, 889 Tara Drive in Timmonsville.

The three days of music, food, drink and family activities raises money the three humane societies in Darlington, Florence and Marlboro counties. It isn’t the only fun event happening in the region. However it is our pick to top the 3 Things To Do This Weekend list.

If you’d like to see all the events happening in the region this weekend, visit the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website at ww.visitflo.com.

1 The Grateful Dog Festival isn’t Woodstock. It’s three days of peace, love and dogs at Sugar Magnolia Ranch. There will be 11 bands performing over the three days of the festival. There’s also a silent auction, vendors, food, drink, tent camping, a motorcycle rally and activities for the kids. It’s also dog friendly. Woof to that. Music will be spread between two stages. It starts at 3 p.m. on Friday. Friday’s performers are Voodoo Child, Scott Smith, Wolfman String Quartet, Cosmic Superheroes, Mystic Vibrations, Machine Funk, Jeremy & The Blissters, Joe Kidwell, Sea Fox, Atlas Myers and The Saluda Grade. Music starts at 11 a.m. Saturday. Saturday’s performers include Terra String, Thursday’s Dead, Easy Wind, The Unfaithful Servants, Wolfman String, Shane Pruitt Band, Machine Funk, Jam Cooperative, Sea Fox, Southbound, Campbell Bridgeman, Weekends, Mr. Meanor and Felonious Funk. Sunday’s performance begin at 11:45 a.m. Performers are Red Shack Pickers, Stillhouse, Gentle Jack and Love Buzzard. Something new this year will be the Kids Jam on the Kids Zone Stage from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Gates open for children at 10 a.m. Saturday. Local musicians and a variety of instrument will be available for the kids to use on stage. Single-day passes are available for $15 a person. A three-day pass is $110 for up to four people. It includes a primitive camp site and Sunday brunch.

2 Tractors and fresh produce. It doesn’t get much better than that. The Waccamaw Tractor and Engine Club will bring vintage tractors to the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, 2513 W. Lucas St. in Florence from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Pee Dee State Farmers Market is situated on 55 acres of once rural farmland, and is located on U.S. Highway 52. It features a variety of produce and horticultural items.

3 Baseball and summer were made for each other. The Florence Flamingos will continue their Coastal Plain League season at 7 p.m. Friday at Carolina Bank Field. The Flamingos will play the Asheboro Zookeepers. It’s NASCAR night. Tickets are $13 for reserved bleachers and $18 for dugout box seats. Purchase tickets online at florenceflamingos.com or call 843-629-0700. Carolina Bank Field is located adjacent to the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center, 1300 Jennie O’Bryan Ave. in Florence.

-- Chris Day