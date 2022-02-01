3 Things To Do This Weekend

1. It’s rodeo time at the Florence Center. The Florence Stampede and Pro Rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday. The rodeo will start at 7 each night. The rodeo features bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, calf roping, cowgirls breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, cowgirl’s barrel racing and Brahma bull Riding. The event is presented by Double Creek Pro Rodeo and the Southern Rodeo Association. Nightly tickets range from $11 to $36, and are available at www.ticketmaster.com .

2. Country music sensation Brandon Davis will bring his Step-by-Step tour to the Florence Center ballroom at 5 p.m. Friday. Davis started writing songs and playing guitar in high school, but his music really blew up on the social media platforms. His career took off on social media after a 2019 traffic accident in which his vehicle was hit head-on by a distracted driver, according to his website. After the accident, he wondered how he could teach his children how to pursue their dreams if he didn’t pursue his. His fans are known as the BD Brigade. Tickets are on sale at the Florence Center Administrative Offices and will be available the day of the event.