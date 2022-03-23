 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Things To Do This Weekend

The Atlanta Rhythm Section will perform Saturday night at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence.

The weekend is almost here. Are you ready to let the good times roll?

You can visit the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website – www.visitflo.com – to get a full look at weekend events. These are our Top 3 things to do this weekend.

1 You can rock out with the Atlanta Rhythm Section at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence. The southern rock band has shared the stage with rock legends like Aerosmith, the Rolling Stones, the Who and Heart over the past 50 years. ARS’ breakthrough album, Champagne Jam, hit the Billboard Top 10 and went gold in 1978. They have released nearly two dozen albums over the years. Their biggest hit was “Imaginary Lover.” The band will perform all its hits Saturday night. Tickets are on sale now at https://fmupac.org/event/atlantic-rhythm-section/.

2 It’s not chilly, but it is chili in Darlington from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association and Joe’s Grill presents the Chili Championship Chili Cookoff at Joe’s Grill, 306 Russell St. in Darlington. Teams will compete for the championship belt. Tasting wristbands are $5. The people will vote to determine the champion. A car show also is associated with the event. Proceeds will go to the Darlington Fire Department.

3 Take a walk and enjoy the beauty of Florence. The Rotary Beauty trail is open. The 13-mile trail features bright spring colors. Maps are available at the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau, Florence Public Library and Taylor Garden Club.

If you’d like to have your event featured in Three Things to Do This Weekend, send information to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

-- Chris Day

