Looking for a 2nd home that offers great hunting and room to roam? This property is just 64 miles from Pawleys Island and less than hour from Georgetown. Located on almost 80 acres this truly is a great family retreat. Located in rural Florence county just minutes to the town of Coward and close proximity to Florence as well, this property offers privacy and modern comfort. This tract of land features mature trees, abundant wildlife and all the items a new homeowner will need to maintain a successful hunting location. Seller has agreed to include the following items with the sale of the property: tractor (with spreader, seed drill, two row planter, disk harrow, bush hog, and sprayer), Kawasaki Mule (2 grain bins), several trailers and various tools. The purchase of this property also includes four outdoor sheds with plenty of space for storage. Just steps from the home you will find a one of a kind wood heated hot tub that is a great place to relax after a long day in the woods. The best part of this property is the incredible home that offers all the luxury of a modern getaway tucked away in the woods. With 4 bedrooms and 4 baths as well as a fully equipped kitchen, huge laundry room and over 1000 square feet of porches this really is a perfect outdoor family's dream. The woodwork and craftsmanship that went into the construction of this home is really remarkable and must be seen in person to be appreciated. Current homeowners love to sit on the porches and watch the wildlife
4 Bedroom Home in Coward - $899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence native Major Wingate, who starred in his first three years at Wilson High School, has died at age 37.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Dash cam video of the early-Thursday-morning pursuit in which a Florence man died shows the brief pursuit, the final seconds as the Toyota Corolla ran into a pond and the initial, ultimately futile, attempts to rescue the driver.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a Florence man who has been missing since Sept. 25.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify two people, or the owner of a vehicle, in connection with the theft of a purse.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify someone wanted for questioning in connection with the theft of a change bucket and bottles of liquor.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – A South Carolina religious leader has been nominated to serve on the governing board of the Democratic Party. President Joe Biden and Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison nominated Bishop Samuel Green Sr. to one 75 at-large seats on the Democratic National Committee.
FLORENCE, S.C. − A car vs. moped crash Thursday morning closed the eastbound lanes of East Palmetto Street while South Carolina Highway Patrol…
FLORENCE, S.C. – A newly written book for South Carolina attorneys will help doctors to study rare vascular anatomies. Charlie Ipock, author of The South Carolina Litigation Handbook, says he will donate the royalties from the recently-published second edition to the Boston Children's Hospital.
MARION, S.C. – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Marion Monday morning when her vehicle off the road.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019.