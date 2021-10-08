 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Coward - $899,000

4 Bedroom Home in Coward - $899,000

4 Bedroom Home in Coward - $899,000

Looking for a 2nd home that offers great hunting and room to roam? This property is just 64 miles from Pawleys Island and less than hour from Georgetown. Located on almost 80 acres this truly is a great family retreat. Located in rural Florence county just minutes to the town of Coward and close proximity to Florence as well, this property offers privacy and modern comfort. This tract of land features mature trees, abundant wildlife and all the items a new homeowner will need to maintain a successful hunting location. Seller has agreed to include the following items with the sale of the property: tractor (with spreader, seed drill, two row planter, disk harrow, bush hog, and sprayer), Kawasaki Mule (2 grain bins), several trailers and various tools. The purchase of this property also includes four outdoor sheds with plenty of space for storage. Just steps from the home you will find a one of a kind wood heated hot tub that is a great place to relax after a long day in the woods. The best part of this property is the incredible home that offers all the luxury of a modern getaway tucked away in the woods. With 4 bedrooms and 4 baths as well as a fully equipped kitchen, huge laundry room and over 1000 square feet of porches this really is a perfect outdoor family's dream. The woodwork and craftsmanship that went into the construction of this home is really remarkable and must be seen in person to be appreciated. Current homeowners love to sit on the porches and watch the wildlife

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Man once accused of club shooting sues Lake City and its police department

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert