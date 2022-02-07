4 Bedroom Home in Coward - $950,000

Looking for a 2nd home that offers great hunting and room to roam? This property is just 64 miles from Pawleys Island and less than hour from Georgetown. Located on almost 80 acres this truly is a great family retreat. Located in rural Florence county just minutes to the town of Coward and close proximity to Florence as well, this property offers privacy and modern comfort. This tract of land features mature trees, abundant wildlife and all the items a new homeowner will need to maintain a successful hunting location. Seller has agreed to include the following items with the sale of the property: tractor (with spreader, seed drill, two row planter, disk harrow, bush hog, and sprayer), Kawasaki Mule (2 grain bins), several trailers and various tools. The purchase of this property also includes four outdoor sheds with plenty of space for storage. Just steps from the home you will find a one of a kind wood heated hot tub that is a great place to relax after a long day in the woods. The best part of this property is the incredible home that offers all the luxury of a modern getaway tucked away in the woods. With 4 bedrooms and 4 baths as well as a fully equipped kitchen, huge laundry room and over 1000 square feet of porches this really is a perfect outdoor family's dream. The woodwork and craftsmanship that went into the construction of this home is really remarkable and must be seen in person to be appreciated. Current homeowners love to sit on the porches and watch the wildlife
