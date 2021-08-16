4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $121,000

Four bedroom and two and a half bathroom home in Darlington county on one level. When you walk into the front door you have a large open concept that holds the living room, kitchen and dining room. On one side of this home you have a large master bedroom, bath and large utility room. The other side of the home holds three bedrooms and one and half bathrooms. Close to schools and Darlington square. Eligible for USDA 100% financing! Call today to view this listing!