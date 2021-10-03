4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $149,900

Looks Can be Deceiving! This is a Large Home with over 2000 SqFt with 4 Huge Bedrooms Sized for King Size Bedroom Suites! The Galley Kitchen is Massive with Tons of Cabinet Storage and Counter Space, Breakfast Bar and Separate Dining Area - Previous Occupants Used a Bedroom as a Den - Wide Hallway Separates the Living Space with Access to the Front Door / Foyer Area - Lot is Nicely Landscaped with Blooming Plants and Shade Trees - Double Gate Chained Link Fenced Backyard - Open Side Yard - All Brick Construction - Deep Single Carport - Large Mudroom Large Enough for Washer/Dryer, Deep Freezers etc - Must See!