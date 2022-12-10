4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $199,900

Come and get away with this beautiful almost new home in Darlington, SC that sits on 1.25 acres. This home features 4 bedrooms, three full baths, with a large master. Home has brick foundation and a large concrete pad awaiting your shop plans. There is a wired shed on the property for all those outside projects. This is a beautiful home that is sure not to last long. Call your agent today and schedule your tour before it is gone.