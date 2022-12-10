Come and get away with this beautiful almost new home in Darlington, SC that sits on 1.25 acres. This home features 4 bedrooms, three full baths, with a large master. Home has brick foundation and a large concrete pad awaiting your shop plans. There is a wired shed on the property for all those outside projects. This is a beautiful home that is sure not to last long. Call your agent today and schedule your tour before it is gone.
4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Florence believed it was a team of destiny.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company announced Tuesday it will build an $810 million state-of…
SCOTT CHANCEY: South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers shined brightest on biggest night in state championship win
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Florence coach Drew Marlowe played it out in his mind over and over. What would he do if his Bruins won state and the c…
To commemorate the 81st anniversary, here's a look back at a collection of Associated Press photos of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Drew Jeffords, a senior at Trinity Collegiate School, has been accepted to West Point.
MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County School District officials announced the death of an employee Thursday.
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American officials said.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Everything changed Tuesday for Florence – city and county – with Envision AESC’s announcement it will build an $810 million e…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Two people have been arrested for selling counterfeit merchandise Saturday at the Florence Flea Market on East Palmetto Stree…
BOYS’ BASKETBALL