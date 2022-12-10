 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $199,900

4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $199,900

Come and get away with this beautiful almost new home in Darlington, SC that sits on 1.25 acres. This home features 4 bedrooms, three full baths, with a large master. Home has brick foundation and a large concrete pad awaiting your shop plans. There is a wired shed on the property for all those outside projects. This is a beautiful home that is sure not to last long. Call your agent today and schedule your tour before it is gone.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert