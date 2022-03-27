Lovely home and beautiful site in the heart of Darlington. This property is part of what was the Ervin dairy farm and was built in 1924 by Samuel Fulton Ervin as a retirement home for himself and three daughters. Large rooms with high ceilings, hardwood floors and lots of windows allow you to see and feel the beauty of the outside. This home has a large downstairs mother-in-law area which would make a nice master bedroom suite. Upstairs sleeping porch and lots of storage throughout. Large front and screened porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tuesday night's Interstate 95 traffic stop that ended with a pursuit and firey crash started with a pickup truck that was going 80 in a 60 mile an hour zone, according to dash cam video released by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Lake City’s offense was a hit. Panthers pitcher Trey Bright made sure Wilson’s wasn’t.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died late Tuesday night after they decided to run from law enforcement and then drove into the back of a tractor-trailer.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A 3-year-old boy died Saturday after being struck by a car on private property in Wildwood Court, Darlington County Coroner…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Carlos Powell’s journey from basketball star to the Wilson boys’ state championship-winning coach is a compelling one.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee Wednesday said that a body of a man in his 30s has been found outside a home on Oakdale Street.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Three Darlington men died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Indian Branch Road west of Darlington.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Tech baseball coach Preston McDonald knew better things were ahead after starting the season 2-5.
LAMAR, S.C. – Josh Pierce is well-versed in what football tradition means to a school and a community.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City police arrested four people Wednesday after the department received a call about a suspicious vehicle in a bank parking lot.