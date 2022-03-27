4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $250,000

Lovely home and beautiful site in the heart of Darlington. This property is part of what was the Ervin dairy farm and was built in 1924 by Samuel Fulton Ervin as a retirement home for himself and three daughters. Large rooms with high ceilings, hardwood floors and lots of windows allow you to see and feel the beauty of the outside. This home has a large downstairs mother-in-law area which would make a nice master bedroom suite. Upstairs sleeping porch and lots of storage throughout. Large front and screened porch.