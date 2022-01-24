4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $250,000

You’ll be amazed by the spaciousness of each room in this traditional home located in a highly desired neighborhood within just a minutes drive to Darlington Country Club. Entering in the front door from the tile-floored front porch with columns is the very open foyer, formal living room with fireplace and double door openings on each side to both the foyer and formal dining room featuring plantation shutters. The kitchen and breakfast room have lots of windows for natural light to enter, access to the screened porch and expansive backyard. The cozy den features bookshelves galore, a fireplace with gas logs & remote which is encased by more built-ins. In the Master Bedroom wing of the home you will find a bathroom that is accessible without going through the master bedroom, a large second walk in closet and a smaller closet. The master bedroom is huge and boast a sitting area with fireplace and a doorway leading to the patio in the very private, spacious backyard. Fresh interior paint throughout– walls, trim & ceilings. New roof Nov 2021. Serviced HVAC Dec 2021. The lot is just under ¾ acre adorned with lots of trees and mature landscaping. Two adjacent lots (just under a 1/2 acre each) can be purchased at an additional cost. -4 minute drive to the downtown Square in Darlington -5 minute drive to Darlington High -8 minute drive to Darlington Racetrack Current tax map will be split, with appx .7 acres to convey with home (hedge line to left of driveway will be approx property line).