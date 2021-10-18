4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $365,000

Drive down a private country road and enjoy everything nature has to offer including privacy, peace and tranquility in this singe family waterfront home located on Gilbert Lake with over 65 acres in Darlington county. Enjoy hiking in the woods, fishing, entertaining in your waterfront backyard, and even bird watching! You will love your own peace of heaven which is located adjacent to 155 acres of agricultural land also being sold by the same owner. House needs some "TLC". Property located near city of Darlington, Florence, and in close proximity to major South Carolina interstates.