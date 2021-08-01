4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $389,900

Beautifully maintained home near Darlington's Historical District. This is a rare find in Darlington or anywhere in the Pee Dee area. Gorgeous heart pine floors original to this 115 year old home. Enjoy sipping coffee or tea on the three seasons porch that overlooks this gorgeous backyard. Cozy kitchen features quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom has a huge shower that is accompanied by a step-in jet tub. Some other upgrades include all new windows in 2009, two gas packs installed in the last 3-4 years, a new sewer line in 2016, a garden shed constructed in 2017, and additionally a detached 2 car garage. There is also a dog run/kennel separately fenced in at the back of the property. An electric gate provides security and access to the back parking area and backyard. This is truly one of Darlington's hidden gems!