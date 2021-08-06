4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $549,000

Welcome home to the best in LOG CABIN country living! 15 glorious acres of perfect homesteading land. Hosting multiple outbuildings including a 30x36 shop with 200 amp service, a 12x55 RV Shelter w 40 amp service, plus a few other real nice 16x20 and 12x20 storage sheds.You'll enjoy breathtaking sunsets with a front row seat looking over the inground swimming pool and looking through the pine forest. Enjoy the beautiful Carolina weather with many hours of entertaining under the spacious 34x36 covered carport. It is complete with a gorgeous tounge and groove wood ceiling with multiple ceiling fans.This homestaed of course features a treelined driveway and cut in paths to this hidden paradise, along with a little fenced in pasture. Now to take you inside! The beautful handscaped hickory hardwood floors and beautiful wood walls and ceiling just wrap you in coziness. The wood burning fireplace is a must have for this country setting. The amount of light streaming in the enormous wall of picture windows is incredible and the nature views are endless.The kitchen has been completely updated with warm white cabinets, new granite and backsplash along with beautiful Kenmoore and Kitchen Aide stainless steel appliances. But the spotlight is the incredible patina rich copper sink! And butcher block bartop. Both guest bedrooms have a private bath and the office /4th bedroom is only steps away if need be.The Master bedroom has white shiplap walls and wood flooring and its bath displays exotic granite counters. The owners closet is decked out with many built ins like dressers and shoe storage. The walk in pantry is a huge bonus as is the deep freeze and storage room.There is a large laundry room also featuring exotic granite and hand-rubbed black cabinets. And a half bath is located near the new window paned back door. The cabins' exterior has been completely painted and lovely touches of cedar shakes now adorn the peak. Many hours can be enjoyed on this perfect rocking chair front porch.