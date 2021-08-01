4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $594,900

Here is your chance to own a piece of history! The Wilds-Edwards House is a 166 year old Italiante style home that has been recently renovated and is move-in ready. All of the furniture is included with the sale of this home. There is a gorgeous player piano in the living area and beautiful decor that gives this home it's classic charm. This property is currently being used as a guest house and event venue and generates a positive cash flow. The elevator was serviced in 2019 and is fully functional. Plumbing and electrical have been thoroughly inspected and updated. New roof in 2015 and the new Trane gas pack installed in 2018. Cozy up in front of one of the 10 gas fireplaces or sip lemonade on one of the porches as you look out over the beautiful property.