 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $594,900

4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $594,900

4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $594,900

Here is your chance to own a piece of history! The Wilds-Edwards House is a 166 year old Italiante style home that has been recently renovated and is move-in ready. All of the furniture is included with the sale of this home. There is a gorgeous player piano in the living area and beautiful decor that gives this home it's classic charm. This property is currently being used as a guest house and event venue and generates a positive cash flow. The elevator was serviced in 2019 and is fully functional. Plumbing and electrical have been thoroughly inspected and updated. New roof in 2015 and the new Trane gas pack installed in 2018. Cozy up in front of one of the 10 gas fireplaces or sip lemonade on one of the porches as you look out over the beautiful property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alesha Lewis sworn in as Florence judge
Local News

Alesha Lewis sworn in as Florence judge

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence city judicial bench is now full again. City Judge Alesha Lewis was sworn in by fellow City Judge Linward Edwards Monday evening in the city council chambers of the Florence City Center.

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones
Local News

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jobs may be abundant in Florence. Gary Mitchell, president of Kendig Keast, the firm preparing the city's comprehensive plan, presented information about the current state of the city to the city council Tuesday afternoon. Mitchell showed a slide indicating that there were 0.97 jobs for every resident of the city compared to 0.48 jobs per resident of the United States and 0.38 per resident of South Carolina. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert