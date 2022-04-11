 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $75,000

This spacious 4 bed 1.5 bath home is located in Darlington, SC. It has over 1400 sq. ft. and is walking distance to school. Out back there is a 3 bay car garage with a workshop. This home is in need of repairs but with some TLC it could be the perfect home. This home is being sold as is. Call or text listing agent to show.

