4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $845,000

Lovely custom brick home perfectly situated on a spacious 72 acres of pristine land located in Darlington, SC. Less than two hours from the beach, features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms; ranch style home boasting fresh new paint, flooring and stainless steel appliances with plenty of room for your family! A total of 72 acres with half of it being cleared and the rest has mature landscaping with a beautiful three acre fully stocked fishing pond situated right beyond the home. This land is perfect for the hunting enthusiast. Drive up the privacy gated, long gravel driveway to your serene piece of property. Walk up to the cozy front porch with a wooden porch swing, perfect to watch the remarkable southern sunsets or the morning sunrise. The front door opens to a wood floor foyer and the living room is off to the right side. Boasting a classic wood burning brick fireplace with wood flooring and a ceiling fan. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island and a picturesque window overlooking the backyard with plenty of pantry storage. There are two separate formal dining areas, one could be used as the perfect office space, with classic wood beams on the ceiling and a bay window. The sunken den has the original tile flooring and bay window overlooking the side shed on the property. The master suite located on the first floor is on the far left side of the home, boasting wood flooring and an accent wall with crown molding and a ceiling fan. There is an on suite master bathroom with a large jetted tub and new double sink vanity with a separate standing shower and glass enclosure plus toilet. The master walk- in closet has custom built in with plenty of storage, plus a ceiling fan and window for light. There is another bedroom on the first floor featuring wood flooring, crown molding and a ceiling fan. The second bathroom is located right across the hall with a standing shower, sink plus vanity and toilet with a linen closet. Up the wood stairs are the two additional bedrooms with a bathroom and plenty of extra storage space. Back downstairs the laundry room is very large with big bright windows and a utility sink plus cabinets. Off the laundry room is the covered brick back porch area with a flat screen tv and three ceiling fans, plus plenty of room to relax and unwind while listening to the nature around you. There is a room above the garage around 600 square feet that could be finished for extra space or currently it is used as storage. Outside there is a 60 x 60 open shed with two shipping storage containers that convey. The lovely property features two fields that can be sold or used as additional home sites for income. All of this great estate is located only 10 minutes from the square in Darlington, SC, a quaint town with rich southern history. Famous for its beautiful Darlington Oak and peaceful Spanish moss. Also home to the famous Darlington Raceway, which hosts the annual NASCAR Southern 500 race. This property has been cherished in the family since the beginning of 1978. You do not want to miss the opportunity to own this lovely estate; ranch brick home, 72 lush acres, stocked fishing pond and so much more! Be sure to schedule your showing today, the Seller is motivated and ready to MOVE!!