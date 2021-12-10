4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $925,000

72 acre farm with large custom home!!! This property includes 72 acres of land with almost a 3 Acre pond and plenty of room for hunting. The home includes 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. There is plenty of space in this house for entertaining family and friends. The master suite has been recently updated. The owner has had new floors installed throughout most of the main floor of the home. The property has an abundance of wildlife from deer to fish from the 2.75 acre stocked pond. Come check out this once in a lifetime opportunity to own a piece of property that has it all.