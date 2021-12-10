4 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $925,000

72 acre farm with large custom home!!! This property includes 72 acres of land with almost a 3 Acre pond and plenty of room for hunting. The home includes 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. There is plenty of space in this house for entertaining family and friends. The master suite has been recently updated. The owner has had new floors installed throughout most of the main floor of the home. The property has an abundance of wildlife from deer to fish from the 2.75 acre stocked pond. Come check out this once in a lifetime opportunity to own a piece of property that has it all.
FLORENCE, S.C. – According to published reports, former Wilson High School standout Loyal McQueen has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Branch of the NAACP is asking the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees to vote against the district's proposed…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The mind of a kicker is resolute, looking up and straight ahead.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Several Florence One Schools students took to the sky Tuesday afternoon at the Florence Regional Airport.
DILLON, S.C. -- Two people died Monday evening in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 north bound.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Khristian Bruce hit the game-winning, 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift South Florence’s boys to a 61-58 win over Lake City on Monday.
FLORENCE, S.C. – An enrollment decline of 118 students could cost Florence One Schools an additional $800,000 in state funds.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. – After suffering its first loss of the season Friday against Cardinal Newman, the Wilson High School boys’ basketball team was…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Bar posthumously recognized Henry Morris "Hank" Anderson Jr with the Ralph King Anderson Jr. Service Award Tuesday. Judge Anderson presented the award to Hank's wife, Leah, and his sons, Charles and Morris, at the bar's annual meeting held Wednesday afternoon in the Waters Building.