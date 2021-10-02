4 Bedroom Home in Effingam - $232,000
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify two people wanted for questioning in regard to the theft of …
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- A Lake City man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday by Florence County Sheriff's deputies.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person was killed and a second injured in a Wednesday morning crash on Indian Branch Road near Tema Road.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools district has narrowed its field for its 2021-22 Teacher of the Year to four finalists.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot and killed in Jody Road in Florence Saturday evening.
FLORENCE – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning at DaFactory on West Evans Street to celebrate joining the Greater Florence Chamb…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify two people, or the owner of a vehicle, in connection with the theft of a purse.
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Additional tests are needed to determine how a Florida woman died in Florence County. Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said in a news release issued Monday morning that additional tests were needed to determine the cause of death for Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Fla.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Dash cam video of the early-Thursday-morning pursuit in which a Florence man died shows the brief pursuit, the final seconds as the Toyota Corolla ran into a pond and the initial, ultimately futile, attempts to rescue the driver.