4 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $159,000

Completely renovated home situated on private acreage in a very quiet area! This beautiful house features a split floor plan with a master suite, including sitting area, on one end of the house with the other three bedrooms on the opposite end. There is a formal living room as well as a separate family room with corner fireplace. Recent renovations include a new roof, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the house, fresh interior paint, and a new certified brick foundation. This property qualifies for USDA and FHA financing!

