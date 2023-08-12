Spectacular like new home located in Wildbird Run. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, double garage, approx. 2150 square feet. Efficient smart home featuring Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. Rinnai tankless water heater. Beautifully functional kitchen with granite countertops, work island, and stainless appliances. All appliances convey. Separate dining room. Spacious fenced back yard! What's not to love? Schedule your showing right away! $299,900
4 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $299,900
