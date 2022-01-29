 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $300,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom 2 story brick home located in the Millwood Run Subdivision. This home has a large foyer, open spacious floorplan, a sunroom, seperate formal dining room, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite countertops. The master suite is downstairs with walk in closet. Attached 2 car garage and covered, screened patio out back.

