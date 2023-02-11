This pretty, light filled new home is ready for your family. The kitchen features excellent counterspace (nice bar!) and a pantry. Good quality GE range with Air Fry feature, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, deep stainless double bowl sink, and under cabinet lights. The laundry is a separate room with cabinets over the washer/dryer area and a linen closet as well. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and the bath has a double vanity, soaker tub, large 5' tile shower with doors, and a private toilet closet. The 2 downstairs guest bedrooms are spacious, have nice closets, and share a bath. The bonus room and /or 4th bedroom has a full bath, another good size closet, easy access to attic storage, and separate heating cooling system. House is all electric including electric fireplace.
4 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $329,000
