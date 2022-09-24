4 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $355,000

Just what you've been looking for... a stylish residence in the Millwood Run subdivision! This lovely, traditional 1.5 story home has great personality and it's design has great style. Walk into a cool and sophisticated open floor plan that's very functional for living and entertaining. The interior palette offers very calming tones that let in tons of light alongside beautifully stained LVT floors. This home offers a formal dining room, spacious, fully equipped kitchen/breakfast area that opens to the great room with coffered ceilings, gas fireplace trimmed with custom selected tile, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths downstairs and an oversized 4th bedroom/bonus room, plus a full bath upstairs that provides plenty of room for study, sleep, storage or a great multi-media room. It's master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet, plus a luxurious en-suite that ensures a private, tranquil space. As lovely as the inside is, the back yard is even more stunning. Whether lounging on your screened porch or on the patio, you will be completely satisfied as you enjoy nature. This is the perfect home for any buyer that wants a home ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity of nearby restaurants, shopping & schools. There is just so much to L-O-V-E!! Call today to set up your appointment.