4 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $399,990

Off the grid. Here is your chance to own your private retreat on scenic Lynches River. 67.91 acres of total privacy that features some of the most beautiful land, 2300 feet of River frontage that is just perfect for fishing, nature watching or kayaking. The 4 bedroom 2 bath home is a 1995 Southern Energy doublewide mobile home set on a foundation system that lifts the home to scenic views and tranquility. Land is great for walking and taking in the abundance of wildlife and natures wonders. Deer, Turkey, Waterfowl, Fish abound and there is room to do your gardening. This is a must see in order to take in all the amenities and features offered. Here is your chance to own your own slice of paradise. Rolling on the river.