Welcome home to your own private retreat. This 4 bedroom (plus bonus), 3.5 bathroom home is situated on 7 acres with a pool, pool house, and barn! With over 4,000 sq feet this home features a formal living room, dining room, den, laundry room, office space, and a split floor plan. The kitchen is spacious and includes an eat-in space, counter seating, and an abundance of cabinets and counter space. The bedrooms are spacious and are complimented with ample storage. The first floor includes the owner’s suite and 2 additional rooms on the opposite side of the home with a bedroom, bonus room and full bathroom that makes for a great separate living quarters. The upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and 2 large walk-in attics. The exterior features 7 acres, a large barn, pool, and a pool house! The landscaping is absolutely gorgeous and will satisfy the greenest of thumbs! For the eco-friendly and budget friendly buyers, this home is equipped with a geothermal heating and cooling system and solar panels in the field to the right of the home. This home is truly a one of a kind tucked in a private location off the beaten path. Additional acreage and neighboring home could also be purchased as part of a package sale. Ask your Realtor about details if interested.
4 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $436,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jennifer Hunt got COVID twice, the second time after being vaccinated.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was killed and a second wounded Friday night after shots were fired into a car on Hoffmeyer Road.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence’s Coastal Plain League team is trading its signature red and white for pink and black.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died Friday afternoon in a vehicle crash in the 2900 block of Pamplico Highway.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Snatched Body Sculpting and Contouring opened this week at 1927 C W. Palmetto St. in Florence.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florence Post 1 scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth, rallying past Fort Mill for a 10-6 victory and the program’s fir…
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. − Kody Hanna’s three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth lifted Florence Post 1 to Wednesday’s 6-5 win over Camden, sending co…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for assistance in identifying people wanted for questioning in the vandalism of Florence area fountains Wednesday night.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former West Florence star pitcher Akeem Bostick, has been called up to join the New York Mets for their game tonight against …
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College has narrowed its search for a new president to three finalists.