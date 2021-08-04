4 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $436,000

Welcome home to your own private retreat. This 4 bedroom (plus bonus), 3.5 bathroom home is situated on 7 acres with a pool, pool house, and barn! With over 4,000 sq feet this home features a formal living room, dining room, den, laundry room, office space, and a split floor plan. The kitchen is spacious and includes an eat-in space, counter seating, and an abundance of cabinets and counter space. The bedrooms are spacious and are complimented with ample storage. The first floor includes the owner’s suite and 2 additional rooms on the opposite side of the home with a bedroom, bonus room and full bathroom that makes for a great separate living quarters. The upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and 2 large walk-in attics. The exterior features 7 acres, a large barn, pool, and a pool house! The landscaping is absolutely gorgeous and will satisfy the greenest of thumbs! For the eco-friendly and budget friendly buyers, this home is equipped with a geothermal heating and cooling system and solar panels in the field to the right of the home. This home is truly a one of a kind tucked in a private location off the beaten path. Additional acreage and neighboring home could also be purchased as part of a package sale. Ask your Realtor about details if interested.