4 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $445,000

Wonderful light filled new home. 3.16 acre tract with no homeowners association- just great neighbors! Stained cypress shutters and porch columns. Nice foyer. Formal dining or flex space for an office- this room has barn doors and french doors for privacy if needed. The great room has 10' Ceilings and opens through 8' tall french doors to a southern facing screened porch. Kitchen features high quality site built cabinets wood cabinets, 36" apron front stainless sink, pull out garbage, and a huge pantry with 2 additional prep counters, space for a small freezer, and lots of shelves. large breakfast area with big windows. Spacious master bedroom with tray ceiling. The master bath has a very large vanity with lots of storage space. 3x5 tile shower, soaker tub, separate toilet room and a very large closet. 8' x 8' private laundry room. 2 bedrooms downstairs with generous closets. Coat closet, linen closet inside hall bath. Upstairs bonus room features a large closet and a full bath. The garage is 25' x 24' with an 18' wide garage door. Front of house is landscaped, yard will be seeded with centipede grass and winter rye . Quality Trane Heat Pumps.