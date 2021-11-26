4 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $609,900

Elegance and quiet country living is what you'll find in this charming one story white brick custom home situated on almost 4 acres. This property has so many features and amenities making it just the right purchase for you! Enjoy everything offered starting with a progressive floorplan with no wasted space and great room with a a very impressive oversized fireplace as its focal point. The kitchen area includes a very spacious breakfast bar, built in pantry, work island, granite counter tops, custom backsplash, lots of cabinet space, and upscale stainless steel appliances. The light and airy style and feel of this home will make day to day living so comfortable and on those days you choose to entertain, a true pleasure! Enjoy the master bedroom suite with double sided fireplace and oversized master bath with two vanities, walk in closet with built-ins all so large, you won't mind sharing! The outdoor living features of this home are what truly add to the uniqueness of this property. There is a newly renovated guest home with over 1,000 square feet of living space including kitchenette with breakfast bar, full bath and bedroom great for extended family members or visitors. For more parking space, in addition to the attached two car garage, there is an extra covered parking area, large enough for an RV or several vehicles and a separate parking pad on the opposite side as well. This property also boasts a 2,500 square foot additional building which provides additional storage and another place for recreational use. Lastly, there is yet another small separate building for storage. And of course, you will enjoy the beautiful fenced in pool area with newly resurfaced decking on those wonderfully warm days and a firepit for those cooler evenings. All acreage on this property has been cleared for you and your family to fully enjoy your beautiful piece of heaven in the country. Home includes a 22kw Generac home generator.