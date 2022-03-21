 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $99,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $99,000

Situated on a quiet road, this home offers great possibilities for a homeowner who wants to earn some sweat equity or an investor looking for that next project! With over 2400 square feet of living space, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. The split floor plan, with bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs and down, would make for a great set up to add in-law quarters. Recent upgrades in 2021 include a new roof, new electric panel and a new wood stove in the den that features built in shelves. Schedule your showing today. Buyers and Buyers’ Agent to verify all information in listing. Being Sold As-Is

