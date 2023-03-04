Do not miss to the opportunity to call this house your next home! Situated in the Wild Bird Run subdivision, this 4 bed 2 1/2 bath Great Southern Home is move in ready and has all the space you will need. This property has hardwood floors, all bedrooms and laundry upstairs on the same level, a concrete patio with a pergola, and a great fire pit area ready to entertain. All of this comes with a HUGE Primary Bedroom that has ample space to create your own little retreat as well as a separate soaker tub, shower, water closet, and dual walk-in closest. Call to schedule a showing appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Effingham, Sc - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
The additions come as KFC recently removed some menu items, including wings, popcorn chicken and cookies, to make room for new additions.
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence is leaving American Legion Baseball after 11 years, and its coaches have founded the Sandlapper Baseball Leagu…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University and Florence have been very good to entrepreneurs Jim Brown and Tim Norwood. And Brown and Norwood …
Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved money by living inside Cincinnati Bengals stadium for 2 years
"Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, or go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility?"