Do not miss to the opportunity to call this house your next home! Situated in the Wild Bird Run subdivision, this 4 bed 2 1/2 bath Great Southern Home is move in ready and has all the space you will need. This property has hardwood floors, all bedrooms and laundry upstairs on the same level, a concrete patio with a pergola, and a great fire pit area ready to entertain. All of this comes with a HUGE Primary Bedroom that has ample space to create your own little retreat as well as a separate soaker tub, shower, water closet, and dual walk-in closest. Call to schedule a showing appointment today!