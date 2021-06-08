4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,800

Large 4 bedroom/3 bath home in Tarleton Estates. Separate formal living room with fireplaceand a large great room with fireplace, built ins and a wet bar. The 4th bedroom is approximately 23 x 25 with a sink and an under the countr refrigerator. It has its own bathroom and separate entrance from the carport. Would make nice in law quarters. Some plantation shutters. Outside storage. No pets View More