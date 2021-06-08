4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $144,600

Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is simply bursting with charm! Situated on 0.25 acres in desirable South Florence school district, this home has the curb appeal that a corner lot deserves. Featuring a huge open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, laminate hardwood flooring throughout, privacy fenced yard, fresh landscaping, outside storage, fire pit, patio, charming front porch, separate home office/4th bedroom, the list goes on! This home will surely exceed your expectations. Schedule your showing TODAY! This will not last!! View More