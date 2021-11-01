 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $149,900

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home in Quinby Estates. Open kitchen with breakfast bar between kitchen and dining area. Generous cabinet space. Hardwood laminate in living room, hall and bdrms. Tile floor in kitchen/dining area and bathrooms. NO CARPET!!! Huge fenced back yard with screened porch and storage building.

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning
Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Save A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening − an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.

