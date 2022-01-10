4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $159,900

Beautifully remodeled 4bed/2bath brick home in Brandon Woods! This home features a BRAND NEW ROOF, BRAND NEW HVAC UNIT, New LVP flooring in the living room, dining room and kitchen. New paint throughout and on kitchen cabinets as well! This home also has a wired shed in the backyard with an attached carport to the house. Seller is giving a $3,000 incentive to the buyer with an acceptable offer. Buyer can use this incentive for anything of their choosing (Closing Costs, Carpet, Lighting, Landscaping, Appliances, etc.). This home won’t last long!