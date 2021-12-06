 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $169,975

Nestled in a quiet wooded location is a totally renovated 2560 square foot home. Beautiful Giant size Four Bedroom Two Bath home in like New condition. This is a one of a kind home in a private cul-de-sac drive. The front porch has the Charleston inspired steps allowing you to enter from either side of the porch. The rear of the home features two porches. Allowance to Buyer from seller to furnish home with new stainless steel appliances.

